Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Explores the Visual Impact of a Gallery Wall

Top Luxury Atlanta Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, discusses creative ways to incorporate different elements to display on a gallery wall, and its visual impact.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / A Gallery Wall is a curated mix of photo, print, fine art, and/or sculpture display. Additionally, lighting and wallpaper can be incorporated to enhance the wall display. The gallery wall can be personalized to showcase the personality of the homeowner, but also can tell a story via the collaboration of the elements chosen.

A gallery wall helps add style and character to a home. Breathe life into a home by selecting pieces that have meaning, and a story behind them to make the space inviting and intriguing. This display wall can add sophistication to your décor, while still expressing your interests.

Gallery walls can suit any space to create a visually immersive experience. Implement one in the foyer, kitchen, office, library room, living room, and so on. It can also provide a solution to make use of large horizontal, or vertical spaces. A Gallery Wall adds an entirely new layer of complexity, not to mention it transforms a wall into a focal point.

About VPI Design by Dina Varner

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage, in addition to her love of fashion and travel, also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

