SMB Management Platform vcita Launches 'xperts' Partnership Program for Business Consultants

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Today, vcita, the business management platform for small business owners, has launched an entirely revamped partnership program for business consultants and marketing agencies that service entrepreneurs, freelancers and small business owners.

The new xperts offering provides members (referred to as "xperts") with a powerful platform to manage their clients and provide valuable services, such as training in using a CRM, managing leads and handling email marketing, to support their clients' business growth.

The new program responds to the shifting needs of SMB owners. COVID-19 forced businesses online, but many people are finding that going digital is harder than they expected. Simply having a static "brochure" website is no longer enough; SMB owners need assistance to help them acquire the digital skills they need to thrive, and they can't wait for in-person meetings.

The xperts program enables business consultants, success coaches and marketing agencies to deliver vital support to SMB clients to guide them through their digital transformations from a distance. With xperts, consultants and coaches can offer a wide range of bundled services and personalized interactions in a secure, branded space.

"The COVID-19 situation has prompted many SMB owners to rethink the way they operate," said vcita CEO Itzik Levy. "It's been a challenging but empowering time for those who are eager to try new things. Many are still figuring out the best ways to shift their businesses online and learn how to run digital marketing, organize their CRM, handle online scheduling, and dozens of other digital tasks."

These dynamics have changed the way that agencies, consultants, freelancers and coaches specializing in SMB success operate as well. "Our aim is to empower business consultants to help their clients with digital transformation," said Levy, "while at the same time, giving them tools to diversify and deepen their own services."

As part of the program, xperts are onboarded as authorized resellers of the vcita platform for their SMB clients, enabling them to earn lifetime commissions on clients' vcita subscriptions. As part of the new program, vcita will provide revamped co-marketing materials, sales training, and a designated account manager for each xpert.

But unlike a typical affiliate partnership program, xperts is committed to the success of its partners' own businesses. The xperts program is designed to help partners add meaningful long-term revenue streams and expand their own service offerings.

The xperts dashboard enables partners to track business development for their clients on an ongoing basis, work together with them on marketing campaigns, and carry out actions on their behalf, like delivering leads into the CRM ready for clients to schedule a meeting or send a message. It's also fully customizable, so partners can add their own logos, brand colors, etc. to the vcita dashboard where they'll interact with SMB clients.

"The goal behind xperts is to help our partners run healthy, innovative companies and encourage their own clients to do the same," said Levy.

The new program follows the launch of a number of other features and services to help small businesses through the COVID-19 crisis. In April, vcita launched the "Business Unusual" portal in partnership with MasterCard; September saw the launch of the "Packages" feature for pre-selling bundles of services in one go; and in November, the new contactless payments feature "Pay by Mobile" was released.

"Our view is that small businesses are fundamental to the world's economic health," added Levy. "We've taken it upon ourselves to deliver the tools and support they need to survive this crisis, recover quickly and to thrive in 2021.

vcita helps SMBs and entrepreneurs build and manage a business they are proud of and remain competitive in the digital economy, with a business management platform that covers day-to-day needs. vcita's cloud-based solutions help solopreneurs and small teams manage their entire business, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection and marketing campaigns into simple, one-click operations, from one app.

