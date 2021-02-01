LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / World High Life PLC ("World High Life" or the "Company") (LSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF):

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, World High Life announces that the Company has 286,740,419 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 286,740,419 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male Director World High Life PLC +44 (0) 7926 397 675 info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 ma@peterhousecap.com af@peterhousecap.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627103/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights