Technavio has been monitoring the online children and maternity apparel market in MENA and it is poised to grow by USD 772.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005687/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online children and maternity apparel market in MENA. The market growth in 2020 has increased compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the price, which is the leading segment in the market?

The mass category is the leading segment in the market.

The mass category is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The growth of the e-commerce industry is the major trend in the market.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10%. Who are the top players in the market?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Kering SA, Namshi General Trading LLC|Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Walt Disney Co. are the top players in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Kering SA, Namshi General Trading LLC|Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Walt Disney Co. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by increasing product awareness. However, high overhead costs for online retailers will challenge growth.

The market is driven by increasing product awareness. However, high overhead costs for online retailers will challenge growth. How big is the Rest of the MEA market?

51% of the market's growth will originate from the rest of the MEA during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market- The online apparel retailing market is segmented by product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others), end-user (men apparel, women apparel, and children apparel), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Yoga Apparel Market- The yoga apparel market is segmented by product (bottom wear, top wear, and accessories) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Kering SA, Namshi General Trading LLC, Next Plc, Nike Inc., and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing product awareness offers immense growth opportunities, factors such as high overhead costs for online retailers is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online children and maternity apparel market in MENA forecast report provide a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA 2020-2024: Segmentation

The online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA is segmented as below:

Price Mass Category Mid-range Category Premium Category Ultra-premium Category

Application Children's Apparel Maternity Apparel

Geography Saudi Arabia Egypt (Arab Republic Of Egypt) UAE Iran (Islamic Republic Of Iran) Rest Of MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44453

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online children and maternity apparel market in MENA report cover the following areas:

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Size

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Trends

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Industry Analysis

This study identifies as one of the prime reasons driving the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Children's apparel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maternity apparel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Mass category Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-range category Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Premium category Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-premium category Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Price

Market Segmentation by Age group

Market segments

Comparison by Age Group

Toddlers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of the children Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maternity Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Age Group

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UAE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Carter's Inc.

eBay Inc.

Jumia Technologies AG

Kering SA

Namshi General Trading LLC

Next Plc

Nike Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005687/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/