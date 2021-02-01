Nasdaq Tallinn: Certified Adviser status of United Partners Advisory OÜ ended on First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-01 17:45 CET -- The Certified Adviser status of United Partners Advisory OÜ is terminated as of February 1st, 2021 based on the application received from the company. United Partners Advisory OÜ provided advisory services on MTF First North in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Full list of all First North Certified Advisers is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.