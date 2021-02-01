Anzeige
01.02.2021 | 17:53
Nasdaq Tallinn: Certified Adviser status of United Partners Advisory OÜ ended on First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-01 17:45 CET --


The Certified Adviser status of United Partners Advisory OÜ is terminated as of
February 1st, 2021 based on the application received from the company. United
Partners Advisory OÜ provided advisory services on MTF First North in Estonia,
Latvia and Lithuania. 

Full list of all First North Certified Advisers is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
