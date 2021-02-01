Recognized for 'Completeness of Vision' in Niche Players Quadrant

Leading content management system provider, Magnolia today announced that the company has been positioned for the first time by Gartner in the January 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

Magnolia was placed furthest on completeness of vision among the Niche Players in the Magic Quadrant. We believe that Magnolia provides the powerful capabilities that marketing teams need to quickly launch customer experiences without having to involve IT. Through its Visual SPA (Single-page app) Editor, Magnolia offers best-in-class authoring experience for omnichannel publishing by enabling marketers to fully design, control and preview experiences for any channel.

Tim Brown, CEO at Magnolia said, "We're thrilled that Magnolia has been positioned for the first time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DXP report as a Niche Player. In recent years, there has been a clear shift in market demand from single-vendor DXP suites to ecosystems of integrated best-of-breed platforms. Magnolia is at the forefront of this revolution providing modern enterprises with a far more agile and powerful alternative to cumbersome software suites.

"Our vision of a composable DXP, built of deeply integrated best-of-breed solutions, enables brands to incrementally build out a high performance DXP that leverage existing proven components and services. Our advanced experience authoring and content management features coupled with a modern tech stack empowers all stakeholders. This combination enables the launch of new digital products and differentiated experiences at unprecedented speed."

Rasmus Skjoldan, CMO at Magnolia added "We're essentially seeing the sun rise for composable platforms that give enterprises a much faster way to launch digital experiences and the first but clear glimpses of the sun setting for the suite platforms as they eventually become too slow for the modern enterprise. It's a natural evolution for this market in which overly complex suites are replaced by a new approach."

It's no longer enough to be good but slow when it comes to DX. 2020 clearly showed that even enterprises get ready to operate in a much faster way to bring high-quality digital experiences to their customers considerably faster than their competition. The business decisions that direct how a DXP is built today must prioritize speed of launching and operating. We think composability, low-code and being headless is what gives you that step change in time-to-market for DX and that's what we bring to the lineup of DXP vendors to choose from."

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a leading digital experience software company. We help brands outsmart their competition through better customer experiences and faster DX projects. Get full headless flexibility and seamless workflows across best-of-breed digital experience stacks

Global leaders such as Tesco, Avis, Ping An Insurance and the New York Times all rely on Magnolia for maximum reliability, high-speed project implementation and exceptional omnichannel experiences.

