Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of Jose Saro, M.D. as its Chair. Dr. Saro and the SAB will provide scientific and strategic advice to the company regarding research and development of its programs in cancer.

"With NOXXON's focus sharpening onto specific cancers, it is the right time to form a top-tier advisory board. Dr. Saro brings an incredibly broad experience in the development of new classes of anti-cancer agents having worked with multiple immuno-oncology and tumor-microenvironment targeting agents as well as targeted therapies at companies including AstraZeneca, Roche, BMS and Novartis. As an industry expert, he will hold the critical role of bringing scientific and medical insights from key opinion leaders into a commercial context. We look forward to announcing the members of the SAB in the coming weeks. We are delighted to have him as the leader of our SAB," commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON

Dr. Jose Saro commented: "I am excited to take on the role of Chair of NOXXON's Scientific Advisory Board, which will focus initially on bringing together internationally recognized experts in pancreatic cancer to advise NOXXON on its upcoming study. We'll then add expertise in other areas in a second step. I am looking forward to accompanying NOXXON's team as they advance the company's clinical programs.

Dr. Jose Saro brings over 25 years of experience in the preclinical, translational and clinical development of oncology compounds to NOXXON. Throughout his career, he has developed an extensive global network among oncologic academic institutions and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Saro currently works at AstraZeneca where he leads the ceralasertib post-PARP inhibitor early clinical development program in solid tumors. Prior to that, he worked at Avacta as Chief Medical Officer driving the development strategy of Affimer programs into the clinic. Before Avacta, Dr. Saro served as Senior Translational Medicine Leader at Roche where he ran three global immunotherapy programs a targeted cytokine, and two T-cell bispecific antibodies in solid tumors in collaboration with top academic institutions in the EU and US. Previously, he led global clinical programs at Bristol Myers Squibb including dasatinib, ipilimumab (anti-CTLA4), nivolumab (anti-PD1), anti-PDL1, anti-KIR, anti-LAG3, brivanib, a MEK inhibitor, and elotuzumab. While at Novartis he focused on biomarkers in the preclinical and clinical settings. Dr. Saro earned a medical degree from the University of Oviedo, Spain and a master's degree in pharmaceutical medicine from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005705/en/

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Valeria Fisher

Tel. +49 (0) 172 861 8540 or +49 (0) 175 804 1816

noxxon@trophic.eu

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr