RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 25 to 29, 2021 01-Feb-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, February 1, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From January 25, 2021 to January 29, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between January 25, 2021 and January 29, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/25 FR0013269123 9,139 37.98 CEUX 81 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/25 FR0013269123 826 38.04 TQEX 14 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/25 FR0013269123 55,035 38.08 XPAR 404 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/26 FR0013269123 9,754 37.88 CEUX 93 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/26 FR0013269123 974 38.10 TQEX 9 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/26 FR0013269123 33,962 37.96 XPAR 270 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/27 FR0013269123 65,000 37.94 XPAR 419 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/28 FR0013269123 50,000 37.55 XPAR 329 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/29 FR0013269123 50,000 37.36 XPAR 314 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 274,690 37.79

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from January 25, 2021 to January 29, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

