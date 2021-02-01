In nature, swarms offer protection from predators because the sheer mass of the animals and their rapid change of direction confuse the attacker. A swarm is not meant to attack predators in turn. But this is exactly what is happening on the stock exchanges. The attacking swarm in this case are the many small investors, the attacked predators the hedge funds, which are being fought with their own weapons when they have ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de