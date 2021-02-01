Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2021 | 18:44
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides/Xinda Begins Trading Under The Symbol XNDA

Significant milestone for six-year old transportation technology company

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Last week, Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC PINK:XNDA) achieved a significant milestone in its six-year history as on January 25, 2021, its common stock started trading under the symbol XNDA.

"This is a significant milestone for Tribal Rides/Xinda and our shareholders as it enables us to move forward on our development plans much faster, empowers us to introduce new business initiatives, and gives us access to a wide variety of public funding alternatives," explained CEO Joseph Grimes.

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) is a technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development to support both individual and business needs in the emerging world of autonomous self-driving vehicles.

"Congratulations to all who had faith in our ability to bring this company and concept to this point in its development after six long years," he added.

###

About Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

For additional details on this announcement, contact Joseph Grimes, CEO, joeg@tribalrides.us

SOURCE: Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627129/Tribal-RidesXinda-Begins-Trading-Under-The-Symbol-XNDA

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.