Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides/Xinda Begins Trading Under The Symbol XNDA

Significant milestone for six-year old transportation technology company

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Last week, Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC PINK:XNDA) achieved a significant milestone in its six-year history as on January 25, 2021, its common stock started trading under the symbol XNDA.

"This is a significant milestone for Tribal Rides/Xinda and our shareholders as it enables us to move forward on our development plans much faster, empowers us to introduce new business initiatives, and gives us access to a wide variety of public funding alternatives," explained CEO Joseph Grimes.

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) is a technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development to support both individual and business needs in the emerging world of autonomous self-driving vehicles.

"Congratulations to all who had faith in our ability to bring this company and concept to this point in its development after six long years," he added.

###

About Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

For additional details on this announcement, contact Joseph Grimes, CEO, joeg@tribalrides.us

SOURCE: Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627129/Tribal-RidesXinda-Begins-Trading-Under-The-Symbol-XNDA