Technavio has been monitoring the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market and it is poised to decline by USD 7.11 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about -1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The utility ATV is the leading segment in the market.

Growing demand for ATV tires in APAC is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about -1%.

Countrywide Tire and Rubber Inc., Greenball Corp., High Lifter Products Inc., Kenda Tires, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., STI Powersports, The Carlstar Group LLC, Titan International Inc., Toyo Tire Corp. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the ATV tires are expensive with no substitutes. However, the slowdown in the automobile manufacturing process will impede growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Countrywide Tire and Rubber Inc., Greenball Corp., High Lifter Products Inc., Kenda Tires, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., STI Powersports, The Carlstar Group LLC, Titan International Inc., and Toyo Tire Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the ATV tires are expensive with no substitutes will offer immense growth opportunities, the slowdown in the automobile manufacturing process is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market is segmented as below:

Application Utility ATV Sport ATV

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market report covers the following areas:

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market Size

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market Trends

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for ATV tires in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market vendors

