Samir Hadeed Provides Insights on Difficulties Entrepreneurs are Facing Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Attorney Samir Hadeed was recently a featured guest in an article published on Webku.net. He shared some of the difficulties entrepreneurs are facing during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As an entrepreneur himself, Hadeed has experienced firsthand how challenging running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been.

The first part of the article is centered on the challenge of keeping up with constantly changing legislation. Hadeed noted that the restrictions and laws on the municipal, state, and federal levels surrounding how to run a business during the pandemic have been changing so quickly that it can be hard for businesses to keep up with. Hadeed went on to say that business owners basically need to be checking the news on a daily basis in order to keep up with the changes and to ensure they don't violate any restrictions and get fined.

The next challenge Samir Hadeed discussed in the article is mental health. He noted that having your business struggle like never before and seeing negative news headlines takes a serious toll on one's mental health. Thus, another challenge that entrepreneurs are facing right now is finding a way to stay mentally healthy.

Hadeed claimed that burnout is a common problem among entrepreneurs, one that has been exacerbated by the hard economic times brought on by COVID-19. He ultimately urged all entrepreneurs, including himself, to find a way to take a break from work and spend some time relaxing and recharging. Hadeed provided a few different examples of the best ways to relax, including going for a run, reading a book, or spending time with family.

Hadeed concluded by touching upon the importance of tackling one challenge at a time. Samir Hadeed asserted that being an entrepreneur is extremely overwhelming, especially if you don't break down your workload into smaller pieces. He said that focusing on one task at a time is the only way to effectively complete them all without leaving yourself completely exhausted and overwhelmed. He explained that prioritizing is important as a business owner and provided a few of the most common priorities entrepreneurs should have during the pandemic, which are ensuring the health and safety of your employees, communicating any policy or store hour changes to your customers, and finally, updating your stakeholders and taking care of the business' finances.

About Samir Hadeed

Samir Hadeed is an attorney and entrepreneur from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hadeed earned a Bachelor's degree from Duquesne University before going on to study Law and receive his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University. Since 2008, he has been practicing law, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, auto accidents, and traffic tickets. In his spare time, Hadeed enjoys playing piano and speaks four languages: Portuguese, Arabic, Spanish, and Italian.

