Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the updating of research coverage and price target on Ion Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The report is titled, "Lithium Junior Commences Exploration at Large-Scale Baavhai Uul Lithium Project."

About Ion Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies hold shares in Ion Energy Ltd.

