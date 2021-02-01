Technavio forecast the global brush cutter market is expected to grow by USD 380.74 million during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005909/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brush Cutter Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Brush Cutter Market Analysis Report by Product (Cordless brush cutter and Corded brush cutter), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/brush-cutter-market-industry-analysis

The brush cutter market is driven by the improvement in products through innovations. In addition, the increasing number of golf courses, parks, and public gardens is anticipated to boost the growth of the brush cutter market.

Competitors are developing advanced innovative products to provide multi-functional features for consumer needs. Variable speed, enhanced blade size, low-noise blades, Li-ion battery, and less storage space are some of the improved features that are being incorporated in brush cutters. The battery-powered brush cutters have increased sales because of environmental concerns and the high fuel prices. Improving performance and advances in battery technologies, have enabled manufacturers to develop cordless brush cutters and other garden equipment. Hence, the market is driven by the technology advanced innovations over the forecast period.

Major Five Brush Cutter Companies:

ANDREAS STIHL AG Co. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG Co. KG operates the business through the Unified segment. The company provides brush cutters under different categories such as light brush cutters, heavy brush cutters, electric brush cutters, and cordless brush cutters.

Blount International Inc.

Blount International Inc. operates the business through Forestry, Lawn, and Garden, Farm, Ranch, and Agriculture, and Concrete Cutting, and Finishing. The company provides different types of brush cutters for forestry, lawns, and gardens.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates the business through Agriculture and Turf, Construction and forestry, and Financial Services. The company provides brush cutters for larger trees and brush which protects the operator from flying debris.

Emak Group

Emak Group operates the business through Outdoor power equipment, Pumps, and high-pressure water jetting, and Components and accessories. The company provides brush cutters for cutting, cleaning, and finishing operations that require power, durability, and precision.

Greenworks Tools

Greenworks Tools operates the business through the Unified segment. The company provides brushless string trimmer. It offers an included 25 cm brush cutter blade, practical for trimming thicker grass, and a harness to reduce strain on your arms.

Brush Cutter Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Cordless brush cutter size and forecast 2020-2025

Corded brush cutter size and forecast 2020-2025

Brush Cutter Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Residential size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial size and forecast 2020-2025

Brush Cutter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC size and forecast 2020-2025

South America size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA size and forecast 2020-2025

