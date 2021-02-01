Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
WKN: A2PGJ2 ISIN: US98980L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM 
Tradegate
01.02.21
21:56 Uhr
316,00 Euro
+9,00
+2,93 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
314,00317,0022:38
316,00317,0022:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2021 | 22:17
96 Leser
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Video Communications to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will release its fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2021 on Monday, March 1, 2021, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.and follow @zoom_us.

Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
