Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams

Rigorous, in-depth third-party certification process ensures user experience meets all Microsoft-defined quality and security parameters

MELBOURNE, Australia, and DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber today announced that it is among the first Unified Cloud Call Recording solutions to achieve compliance call recording certification for Microsoft Teams. To be certified under the Microsoft program, companies are required to submit their solutions for rigorous third-party approved testing for quality assurance, performance within the Microsoft Azure environment, interoperability and compatibility with the Teams user experience, security and compliance, marketing and customer support.

Achieving Teams Certification for the Dubber Unified Call Recording (UCR) solution means service provider partners, channel partners and enterprises are ensured of a trusted solution that has met the highest levels of testing for the Teams platform. Spanning several months of rigorous testing, Dubber's solution met and, in many instances, exceeded the parameters of the certification process for voice, video, and screen share. As a part of the certification process, Dubber will also be included in the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace for compliance.

"Achieving Microsoft Teams Certification for Compliance is a significant first for Dubber and our partners. Successfully completing this rigorous level of testing, our service provider partners and enterprise users can be confident the Dubber platform will meet their requirements for security and compliance call recording on the Teams environment. The Teams compliance certification is especially significant for our customers in the banking, government, insurance, and financial services environments who are often under legal mandates to record and store call recordings. With Dubber, they can eliminate costly on premises and cap-ex intensive solutions and meet their obligations for Teams users in call center, branch and work-from-home environments simply, easily and with confidence," said Adrian Di Pietrantonio, EVP, Global Platforms & Partnerships, Dubber.

Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. said, "Our partners are an essential part of meeting our customers' communication and collaboration needs with Microsoft Teams. We are pleased to have Dubber successfully complete the Teams compliance recording certification process. This can help their customers - especially in the financial services sector - stay compliant and meet their call recording obligations for calls placed in Teams."

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, productivity and more from any endpoint. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on premise hardware, ties to specific applications or costly and limited storage.

