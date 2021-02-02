KIDOZ Inc.: KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network Experiences Record Growth

Corporate Update and Issuance of Stock Options

Increased Advertiser Demand, Consumer Demand, Mobile Usage, and Mobile Gaming, Fuels Growth

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), software developer and owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), announced today that its software platform for reaching kids and families on mobile devices is experiencing tremendous growth due to powerful market forces. Many factors are contributing to the growth in users and system activity, but the increasing dominance of mobile entertainment as consumers' preferred choice is having a profound effect on the Company's results.

Growth highlights from 2020 include:

Kidoz Safe Ad network reach increased from 100 million to 300 million users worldwide

Over 1 billion paid impressions were delivered recording 40% growth YOY

Over 325 million completed video views recording 45% growth YOY

US$3.5M paid to sales channels recording 45% growth YOY

50% growth in rich media playable ads purchased

The decline of traditional linear television replaced by streaming platforms that are largely free of advertising creates a difficult challenge for advertisers. The one trend that is arguably more powerful than the decline of television, is the rise and popularity of mobile devices and mobile entertainment. In the report "Deconstructing Mobile & Tablet Gaming" published by The NDP Group Inc. it was found that, of the 303.7 million total mobile users in the US and Canada in 2020, 238.7 million were active mobile gamers. This represents 79% of the North American population who use mobile devices to play mobile apps.

Kidoz is the world's most popular mobile network for reaching kids. The Company works with more apps and more app publishers than any other child-focused network. As mobile apps are the number one way to reach consumers and Kidoz is the number one network for reaching kids, advertisers are booking campaigns on Kidoz in record numbers. As Kidoz continues to increase the number of apps containing its SDK and improve the precision of its contextual targeting engine, advertisers are building increasingly complex campaigns that create awareness and engagement with their customers.

Another unique aspect and high growth area of mobile advertising is the use of custom interactive experiences called "playable ads". As mobile is an interactive experience (unlike television or desktop PCs), special ads can be built that are essentially mini-games designed to engage the consumer with the benefits of the advertiser's toy or entertainment product. Kidoz has a dedicated playable ads team that builds these units for clients. 2020 playable ad campaigns saw new record demand and activity and requests for proposals continue to increase in the first quarter of 2021.

Kidoz has recently closed the busiest quarter in its history and is currently preparing its Q4 and 2020 full year results. Management is pleased with the Company's performance in 2020 and, given the continued advertiser demand and favorable market forces, is confident that 2021 will be a strong year.

Kidoz has issued 1,075,000 stock options, exercisable at CAD$0.50 per share, to employees and directors of the Company as a retention and performance incentive. The stock options represent 0.82% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the Company and were issued in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and with the 2015 Stock Option plan approved by the shareholders of the Company.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the popular Kid-Safe mobile network. Engaging more than 300 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 22, 2020, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627179/KIDOZ-Safe-Advertising-Network-Experiences-Record-Growth