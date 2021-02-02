VIP-Media: Ariel Deneen Helps People Who Think They Cannot Aspire for More: Learn More About This Entrepreneur, Coach and Digital Content Creator

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / It takes time to manage a skill or talent. Indeed, practice makes perfect. But it is true that there are people who are born with certain qualities that they master along the way and use to grow entrepreneurial ventures. This is the case of Ariel Deneen.

Ariel was born and raised in the west end of Louisville, Kentucky. Since she was a child, she has had a great passion for art and makeup. But she also had a lot going on with her family.

"I am the oldest of four siblings, so that put a lot of pressure on me to be the example I wanted to see. So much of my childhood was taken away from me by having to help my siblings. I had to grow up quickly." Ariel shares.

After graduating from high school and years of college, Ariel moved to New York, where she married and had her son. It was in that city that her passion for makeup revived when she entered a MAC cosmetics store.

"A year later I was back in Louisville working for a call center. Eventually, I got fired from the call center and started working for MAC cosmetics." Ariel recounts. "I was finally a 'MAC girl' in just a year! I began my career as a MAC makeup artist, using my passion for cosmetics and beauty to elevate my clients in ways they had never dreamed of."

Ariel soon began posting her beauty looks on social media as a way to document and share her progress and success. Without expecting it, a community of followers grew organically around her work.

"As my portfolio grew, so did my opportunities and I was soon working with celebrities and high-profile clients. But even though my career as a makeup artist was thriving, so was my career as an influencer. After six years with MAC, I made the decision to become a full-time digital creator and I have never looked back." Ariel states.

Today, Ariel runs several businesses. She is a mindset and self accountability coach, she is a social media manager, she is a digital content creator, and she also runs a vending machine company.

"In my coaching business I am dedicated to rewiring clients' mindset, allowing them to become the best version of themselves and encouraging them to stick to their short term intentions so they can achieve their long term goals."

Ariel shares that she was inspired to start her coaching business because she knew that there were other brown and black girls out there who were living the life she had lived and probably felt that there was no hope.

"I'm here to let them know that we are not our environment and we can change the narrative. I work to provide them with the tools to do that and show them how to change that. That's what motivated me to start my coaching business." Ariel emphasizes.

As a social media manager, Ariel helps influencers and entrepreneurs to monetize their social media platforms and reach their ideal audience.

"Becoming an influencer was not intentional! It was something that happened naturally because of who I am at my core. It led me to become a social media manager and help others achieve the success I have achieved with social media!" Ariel says.

As an influencer herself, Ariel is also a digital content creator. She is, in fact, ULTA Beauty's Top Influencer in Kentucky. She also works with brands like Revlon and Covergirl. But that's not all: Ariel wears many hats.

"I also run a vending machine company called 'Cupcakes Vending' based in Louisville KY. Where we provide traditional snacks for businesses/offices. I started the cupcake vending machine company for passive income and also to show my son responsibility. This will eventually be a business that I will pass on to him and my nieces and nephews." Ariel shares.

Through it all, what inspired Ariel to get into her ventures and the business industry was her intrinsic drive to dedicate herself to help others in the ways she was or wishes she had been helped.

"I have always been dedicated to helping others. It's my nature. When I realized that coaching was an industry and something I've been doing all my life, I had no doubt. I really enjoy what I do and it motivates me to keep going and to take others on this journey with me. It is my passion. I want to guide my clients to see that their lives can change and their success can grow. Beauty has been my passion, but God has called me to do more." Ariel adds.

Ariel's next projects include launching her coaching program this February, publishing three workbooks for people who want to stay focused and have a clear vision on how they can change their mindset and reach their goals, and offering group coaching. Lastly, Ariel will also be expanding Cupcakes Vending to other places in the U.S. beyond Kentucky starting in June 2021.

