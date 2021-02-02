VIP-Media: Chris Groves Is A Self Made Man Running The Fastest Growing Mortgage Company In The United States; Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Chris Groves is a self made entrepreneur. Born and raised in a small town in Wisconsin, Chris describes how he made it to the top of the entrepreneurial world not by relying on others, but rather working harder than others to achieve his goals.

"I'm from a small town in the middle of nowhere Wisconsin. I have had no help nor took a single dime to get to the level. Hard work discipline and I have sacrificed my time to be the most successful as possible. My father told me when I was young - son I didn't give you any money, and did not give you a great name but I taught you a work ethic. I called him last week and reminded him of this statement last week and told him that I always stuck with me and honestly that's why I pushed so hard to grow Groves Capital.

I'm in my early 30's and I'm running the fastest growing mortgage company in the USA. I am the owner and CEO of Groves Capital, a lending company (residential and commercial). We are in close to 20 states with 185 loan officers and 65 processors. We are family owned and operated and virtual. We pass the savings to our clients!" Chris recounts.

Chris began in the real estate business awhile back. His passion for the mortgage and lending industry came as a result of realizing that he had the right kind of temperament to handle this business. He decided to make it his full time position.

"I started in the real estate side for many years. I saw a change in real estate, it was going online. Mortgage requires more of a strategist mindset which isn't easy to accomplish online; it requires more hands on and creative thinking. My goal was to create a platform for long term partnership , that means changing as the market and economy changes to be the best fit for our partners. The best number wins bottom line and we have the best rates and products!" Chris explains.

Chris' story is even more incredible as he was inspired by his wife, the best loan officer he has ever met, to get into the industry. Though he has found success now, his path did not start off this way; it hasn't always been easy for Chris. He had to struggle at first with bad partners and growing his business in order to get to where he is now.

"Partners, to be honest, have been my biggest obstacle. It's hard to have someone with the same vision, drive and goals. I've had a lot of failures in other businesses because of it. My wife has been my best partner because we share the same goals and dreams. Choose your partners wisely, people will always do what's best for themselves and their family. That's why I run a family company. We have the same goals," Chris states.

With the fastest growing mortgage company in the United States comes many new, fun projects that Chris has in the works for 2021. This includes launching a third party company that will be completed by late summer.

"We are launching a third party processing company called United Wholesale Processing uwprocessing.com and a third party funding company. Our goal is to be fully delegated by late summer. That means we will have our own underwriters in house. Once we achieve these steps servicing will be the last piece of the puzzle," Chris says.

For those looking to start their own businesses and be as successful as Chris, he has a couple of pieces of advice for you.

"You will have to sacrifice your time , your friends and your family at times. It will be difficult and you will be running on fumes but if you keep pushing the rock up hill the top will be worth the effort. The bottom line is you have to take responsibility for your actions or lack of actions. You can't blame everyone else if things don't go right, your happiness, your success is on you as an individual," Chris advises.

To find out more about Chris, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

