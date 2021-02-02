The laminate lithium-ion battery market is poised to grow by 11.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The report on the laminate lithium-ion battery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift of the automotive industry towards EV.

The laminate lithium-ion battery market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the declining lithium-ion battery prices as one of the prime reasons driving the laminate lithium-ion battery market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The laminate lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Sizing

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amperex Technology Ltd.

Envision Energy USA Ltd.

BAK Power

BrightVolt

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

