

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported that its preliminary net income for fiscal year 2020 was 200 million euros, compared to a loss of 630 million euros in 2019.



EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes was 260 million euros compared to negative 536 million euros in 2019. The strong rise stemmed primarily from an impairment charge of 760 million euros that the company recognized on the carrying amount of its polysilicon production facilities in 2019.



Annual EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 665 million euros, a decrease of 15 percent from the prior year's 783 million euros. Adjusted for certain items, the year-over-year decline in EBITDA was 1 percent.



Annual total sales were 4.69 billion euros, down 5 percent from last year's 4.93 billion euros.



The company said it will publish its 2020 annual report on March 16, 2021.



