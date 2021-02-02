PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, is pleased to confirm the convening of its IBD Clinical Advisory Board (IBD CAB).

Chaired by Professor Dr Severine Vermeire, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Department of GastroenterologyUniversity hospitals Leuven, Departmental Chair CHROMETA (Chronic diseases Metabolism) KU Leuven, the IBD CAB has been established to provide a platform to share the experience and expertise of practicing healthcare professionals in the field of prognostic risk stratification and treatment guidance for IBD patients.

Dr Vermeire is joined on the Board by six leading IBD KOLs, brought together to share advances in IBD practise, with a view to identifying region-specific opportunities and requirements for the use of the PredictSURE IBD prognostic test.

PredictSURE IBD is a blood-based biomarker test performed close to disease diagnosis to stratify prognostic risk of disease severity, providing the gastroenterologist with information to guide selection of the most appropriate treatment options. The test is based on 15 years of clinical research on gene expression profiling of CD8+ T cells in relation to long term outcomes for patients diagnosed with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. PredictSURE IBD contributes to personalised medicine in IBD.

Professor Dr Severine Vermeire, Chairperson, PredictImmune IBD Clinical Advisory Board commented: "The PredictSURE IBD prognostic test could become the first biomarker test to help physicians in predicting future disease course in their patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and based on this, direct their intensity of follow up and/or therapeutic choices. The effectiveness of PredictSURE IBD to guide treatment choice is currently being investigated in the ongoing PROFILE trial in the UK and we are eager to learn the results from that trial."

Andrew Sandham, Chairman, PredictImmune added: "I am delighted that we have been able to attract a deeply experienced and prolific group of clinical professional advisors to form our IBD Clinical Advisory Board. Having worked closely with clinicians throughout the development of our PredictSURE IBD prognostic test, we are pleased to broaden the scope of advisors across major European countries. This will enable us to understand regional diagnostic and care pathways and offer our test through service providers to provide optimal access in each country. The IBD CAB's guidance will enable us to be more effective in our mission to make PredictSURE IBD available to patients and clinicians across Europe."

