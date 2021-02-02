Regulatory News:

During the board of directors meeting on Monday February 1, the directors of Veolia unanimously reaffirmed their refusal to sell or exchange, directly or indirectly, the 29.9% that Veolia owns in the capital of Suez, and their determination to carry out their merger project between Veolia and Suez.

Any rumor to the contrary is misleading and does not reflect the intentions of either Veolia or any of its directors.

Veolia remains open to discussions with the Board of Directors of Suez on Veolia's merger project as detailed in its communication of January 7.

