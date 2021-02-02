Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! East Africa Metals +++ 37g/t Gold +++ Das wird mehr als nur spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 778924 ISIN: JP3890350006 Ticker-Symbol: XMF 
Tradegate
02.02.21
08:00 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,600
-2,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,80026,20008:48
25,80026,00008:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMFG
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC26,000-2,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.