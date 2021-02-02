Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Block Listing Application Update
London, February 1
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")
The Company refers to the announcement by the Company dated 1 February 2021 and is pleased to announce that the application for a general block listing of 1,800,800 shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company has been approved and is now effective.
