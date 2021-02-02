Anzeige
02.02.2021
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Block Listing Application Update

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company refers to the announcement by the Company dated 1 February 2021 and is pleased to announce that the application for a general block listing of 1,800,800 shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company has been approved and is now effective.


Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager
01483 30 60 90
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker
020 7496 3000
James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)
Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

