

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L) reported a loss from continuing operations of 0.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2020 compared to a loss of 0.8 million pounds, a year ago. Loss per share narrowed to 0.03 pence from a loss of 0.86 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 0.1 million pounds from 0.3 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA was 0.6 million pounds, flat with the previous year.



First half revenue was 7.1 million pounds, compared to 7.5 million pounds, a year ago.



