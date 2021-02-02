Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to white label the NC Exchange. Embracing the current growth of cryptocurrency, NetCents continues to expand into a cutting-edge financial hub.

"The whitelabel opportunity is fantastic for us because we have already made the massive investment required to launch an exchange," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents. "The ability to generate revenues from expenditures that we have already made - is obviously a great proposition. The additional benefit is that we will find more liquidity that our merchants can tap into as they accept a higher percentage of their revenues in cryptocurrency. It is always good to add new revenue streams to the Company as well - we have millions of dollars of technology that can be monetized beyond their original deployment," he concluded.

Increasing white label use of different components of the NetCents platform to handle cryptocurrency payment flows continue to increase market share and future growth and provides vendors a cost-effective business solution.

As cryptocurrency trading increases, there is a growing demand for cryptocurrency exchanges, globally. The NetCents white label exchange is a turnkey cryptocurrency exchange platform and includes a range of functions including onboarding, compliance, risk management, pricing, order book, Android and iOS application, trade analytics, and fully customized branding.

The white label product allows partners to connect and distribute cryptocurrency products more competitively to their users and clients providing a platform to trade and manage their digital assets using highly secure infrastructure with advanced user interfaces and order types, as well as a user-friendly mobile application for convenience and easy access to markets.

"NetCents has been actively developing its white label exchange technology to enable marketplace operators to support best in class user experiences for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Leveraging NetCents' infrastructure, the white label exchange receives integration leading liquidity sources, ensuring high liquidity of assets and helps the new exchange to start generating revenue from launch," Mr. Moore summarized.

The white label solution comes with the benefit of NetCents' advanced architecture and security protocols which are leveraged for the deployment and running of the new exchange while also being highly agile and scalable.

Through this white label agreement, NetCents is providing:

Fully set up turnkey solution

High liquidity through the NetCents order book

AML and KYC support

Intuitive and user-friendly interface

Mobile applications

Real-time execution of cryptocurrency trades with a variety of fiat and cryptocurrency trading pairs

Wallet security

Fiat on and off ramps

The Company will continue to seek opportunities to monetize its catalogue of payment and trading technologies to increase the revenue sources for the Company.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73368