

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) reported that as at 28 January 2021, 42 percent of December rents (in respect of first quarter 2021) have been collected, which is broadly in line with collection rates at the same point in the previous quarter. The Group noted that rent collection levels for previous periods have continued to increase, with collections at 50 percent, 44 percent and 51 percent for second to fourth quarter of 2020.



Capco plan to release preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 9 March 2021.



