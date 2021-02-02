Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021
Breaking News für Modern Meat: Rallyeauslöser? Deal mit Telekomriesen!
WKN: A2AE98 ISIN: GB00BYV81293 
Frankfurt
02.02.21
08:02 Uhr
0,600 Euro
-0,005
-0,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5950,64511:00
02.02.2021 | 09:31
Edison Investment Research Limited: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Beefing up for the US opportunity 
02-Feb-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 2 February 2021 
 
Shield Therapeutics (STX): Beefing up for the US opportunity 
Shield Therapeutics' (STX's) shares fell sharply in December 2020 on the announcement that a US partnering deal would 
not be completed in 2020 and that the company is considering launching Accrufer itself in the US. We believe the market 
reaction has been overdone and the current share price fully discounts any value from the US and China opportunities. 
Until STX provides further clarity, we have continued to evaluate it based on a US partnering deal. Our modelling 
suggests an STX-led US launch could more than double longer-term shareholder value, but this is accompanied by 
increased near-term financial and investment risk, as STX will need to raise funds to establish a small but focused US 
marketing organisation. We value STX at GBP298.5m. 
Our revised valuation is GBP298.5m or 254p/share, vs GBP379.1m or 324p/share previously. This reflects a US partnering deal 
but with more cautious assumptions; we delay launch to 2022 and reduce the upfront payment to GBP10m. We have also 
lowered EU sales trajectory in 2021/22 reflecting the need for further launches. We include unaudited net cash at 31 
December 2020 of GBP2.9m, which gives a cash runway to Q221 and could be extended until end 2021 through two loan 
facilities agreements totalling c GBP4.4m. Our NPV calculation is based on Feraccru/Accrufer achieving peak sales of 
EUR130m in Europe, USD410m in the US and USD126m in China, through partners. 
 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
