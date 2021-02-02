Anzeige
02.02.2021
PR Newswire
02.02.2021 | 10:03
Hosted security adoption given major boost by uptake in cloud, Morphean's survey shows

- COVID-19 has increased urgency for businesses to adopt VSaaS and/or ACaaS say 70% in pan EU study driven by surge in adoption of cloud technologies

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research into the impact of COVID-19 on physical security purchasing decisions has revealed a sharp increase in the necessity/urgency for businesses to adopt hosted video surveillance (VSaaS) and access control (ACaaS) solutions. While 70% of 1000 senior decision makers in IT, security, FM and HR roles agree this to be the case, 78% also anticipate their organisations' use of cloud technologies to increase as a result of COVID-19.

The independent survey, commissioned by hosted security provider Morphean, revealed that over three-quarters (76%) of senior managers in UK, Germany and Sweden have increased their use of video conferencing; 65% have increased their use of office applications; and 70% of those in the security sector are now strongly inclined towards cloud adoption.

For security professionals already working with cloud services, the growth in connected digital devices is resulting in a growing appetite for physical security, such as network cameras, to enhance existing IT systems and assist business intelligence gathering. 95% agree that if an existing security system could deliver insights beyond security (i.e. occupancy or test and trace analytics), it would influence adoption.

More flexibility in working locations is the benefit respondents are most likely to identify from moving business functions to the cloud (50%), followed by easier collaboration (44%); more cost-effective (44%); safer/better security (38%). 82% anticipate the levels/frequency of remote workers and flexible working in their organisations to be higher post-pandemic.

For the physical security reseller, the study will demonstrate that hosted security solutions must play a major part in expanding their offering to a wiser customer base. Such solutions represent an investment into improving security and operations, a chance to forge new business relationships, and an opportunity to embrace future proof technologies in preparation for whatever challenges the future might hold.

Other findings:

  • 51% say their company is currently using a cloud-based service for video surveillance (VSaaS) and/or access control (ACaaS). This is an increase of 3% over 2019 (48%)
  • 73% believe their organisations are more inclined to adopt cloud as a result of government responses to COVID-19
  • 27% said physical security was optimised in their companies, a rise of 4% on 2019 (23%)

Read the full report: https://morphean.com/whitepaper

© 2021 PR Newswire
