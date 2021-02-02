Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing R&D spending to develop new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases is propelling the market growth.

Clinical trial imaging makes use of imaging technology in clinical trials for seeing the interior parts of the body. The images obtained from clinical trial imaging are used to examine drug activity. Clinical trial imaging provides rapid, detail, and precise screening. The use of clinical trial imaging has rapidly increased in all phases of the clinical trials. Medical imaging in clinical trials is used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on service, project and data management services held the largest share in 2020 due to the growing requirement of data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging

Operational imaging services held a significant share in 2020. They include imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, OCT, PET, and SPECT. CT scan modality is gaining popularity due to its non-invasive nature and its ability to provide detailed information about the disease for enhanced treatment

The others application segment held the largest share in 2020. This segment includes oncology, neurology, and musculoskeletal. Market players such as ICON, Bioclinica, Navitas Life Sciences, and Paraxel International are developing their clinical trial imaging services for these applications

By end-use, CROs held the largest share in 2020 due to increasing investments in the field of research and development and snowballing outsourcing activities by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down the cost and time and patent expiration

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the increasing geriatric population, rising chronic diseases, and growing demand for treatment options.

Read 111 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Project and Data Management, System and Technology Support Services), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-trial-imaging-market

The clinical trial design includes selecting patient population, stratification based on biomarkers, different methods for allocation treatments, choosing efficient and reliable endpoints and validation of surrogate endpoints, calculating sample size, trial simulations, adaptive trial set-up, statistical and interim analysis, and assisting clients to deal with regulatory authorities, such as EMA and FDA, to discuss study design or defend study results.

Market players provide analytical testing services, pharmacokinetic, reading, and pharmacodynamics services for enhanced clinical development. IXICO offers advanced technologies for catalyzing clinical trials in neuroscience. Imaging biomarkers by the company help in measuring the safety and effectiveness of therapies used for neuroimaging. Imaging biomarkers are effective in radiological reads. This provides a radiological reading of MRI scans for central neuro to enhance the assessment of ongoing monitoring of drug safety and subject eligibility.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial imaging market based on service, application, end-use, and region:

Clinical Trial Imaging Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services



Reading and Analytical Services



Operational Imaging Services



Computed Tomography (CT) Scan





MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)





X-Ray





Ultrasound





Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)





Others



System and Technology Support Services



Project and Data Management

Clinical Trial Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

NASH



CKD



Diabetes



Cardiovascular Diseases



Others

Clinical Trial Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies



Medical Devices Manufacturers



Academic and Government Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Parexel International Corporation

Intrinsic Imaging

Bioclinica Inc.

Icon PLC

Radiant Sage

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

IXICO PLC

Medpace.

