

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, with sentiment boosted by hopes for more U.S. stimulus and signs of steadily progressing Covid-19 vaccination programs.



The benchmark DAX jumped 142 points, or 1 percent, to 13,763 after gaining 1.4 percent the previous day.



Chemicals company Wacker Chemie advanced 1.3 percent after it swung to profit in 2020.



Fresenius Medical Care slumped 12.5 percent after the world's No.1 kidney dialysis firm warned that profit will shrink this year.



Fresenius SE, the company that owns a third of Fresenius Medical, lost 6 percent despite achieving its sales and net income guidance for 2020.



Siemens Energy fell over 1 percent. The energy technology firm announced that it plans to shed 7,800 jobs worldwide by 2025 as part of a drive to cut costs.



