

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Vigabatrin Tablets USP, 500 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) Tablets. Dr. Reddy's Vigabatrin Tablets are available in 500 mg tablets in a bottle count size of 100.



Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's, said: 'With a CGT designation, we have 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product.'



The company noted that the Sabril brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $141 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DR REDDYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de