

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area preliminary flash GDP estimate for the fourth quarter of 2020. GDP is expected to shrink 1 percent on quarter, following an increase of 12.5 percent in the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro moved off from its early highs against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 126.58 against the yen, 1.0812 against the franc, 0.8814 against the pound and 1.2064 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

