DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 01/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 303.4261 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 522314 CODE: RS2U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 92705 EQS News ID: 1165090 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 02, 2021 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)