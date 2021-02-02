EURid released its Q4 2020 Progress Report today, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

268 296 new domain name registrations recorded;

- Portugal tops the list of countries for registration growth at +64.8%;

- Average renewal rate of 81.7%

Total registrations grew from 3 576 302 at the end of Q3 2020, to 3 684 984at the end of Q4 2020, indicating a 3% increase, thanks to continuous efforts by our accredited registrars to promote .eu via various campaigns.

Main developments throughout the quarter included:

Presentation of the 2020 .eu Web Awards winners;

- Second edition of .eu Live Talks with a presentation on 'Taking Your Business Online';

- Inaugural meeting of the Dynamic Coalition of Data and Trust;

- Codeweek initiatives in four countries.

Read more from EURid's Q4 2020 Progress Report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005583/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Reelika Kirna

press@eurid.eu