Dienstag, 02.02.2021
WKN: A2H7EV ISIN: DK0060910917 Ticker-Symbol: 1TB 
02.02.21
02.02.2021 | 12:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vesting and exercise of Matching Shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 February 2021 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:                  DK0060910917                      
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  Orphazyme                         
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  34,697,703 shares (DKK 34,697,703)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:                170,131 shares (DKK 170,131)      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   34,867,834 shares (DKK 34,867,834)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 1                             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            ORPHA                             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          145804                            
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838086
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
