NetBet partners with MuchBetter

Revolutionary Payment App added to leading casino and sportsbook payment offering

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021



With multiple different payment options available, NetBet is continually looking at new and innovative ways to improve its customer experience and allow its players to enjoy its products in a safe and secure environment. By offering multi-awarding MuchBetter as a payment method, NetBet is maintaining its reputation as a leading provider of revolutionary software for its players.

MuchBetter's industry-leading eWallet goes further than others on the market, to make payments easy and protect sensitive customer information. Users can simply deposit and play using the MuchBetter app on their phone, meaning no more redirects, cumbersome passwords, and extra devices to carry. Also, MuchBetter accounts are protected with device pairing, touch ID, dynamic security codes, and a transaction review system to ensure that only legitimate transactions go through.

NetBet's Head of Payments Ana Stef said: "We're excited to offer MuchBetter for our players. This payment method is the leader in eWallet solutions and it shows our customers that we are always looking at ways to improve their gaming experience with the best features in the market."

"We believe that MuchBetter is the most secure iGaming eWallet on the market," said MuchBetter CEO, Israel Rosenthal. "It's why so many of the world's top gaming brands, including NetBet, trust us to deliver their payments. However, we've never let security come at the expense of usability. The MuchBetter user experience was also a key requirement for NetBet when they analysed potential new payment partners."

About NetBet

NetBet was established in 2001 and has held a European license from Malta since 2006, which has allowed the online sportsbook and casino to prosper. In addition to the sportsbook and casino, there are also other products available including Poker, Vegas, Lotto, and Live Casino. The site is held in high esteem across Europe due to its accessibility in multiple languages and a wide selection of games and betting markets.

About MuchBetter

MuchBetter, operated by MIR Limited UK Ltd, an FCA-licensed and regulated e-money issuer, is the new payments application for iGaming. Available on Android and iOS, MuchBetter make effortless online, offline and contactless payments throughout EMEA. Funds can be transferred and received in real-time and MuchBetter's unique commercial model increases operator revenues while its anti-fraud features and use of best in class technology reduces risk.