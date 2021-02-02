

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) reported Tuesday a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.75 per share, sharply wider than $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.66 per share, compared to $2.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 21.0 percent to $24.9 billion from $20.57 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $22.87 billion for the quarter.



Consolidated average daily volume increased 10.6 percent year over year.



Looking ahead, the Company said it is not providing revenue or diluted earnings per share guidance given the continued economic uncertainty due to the global pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de