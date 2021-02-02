Kemp Boosts Public Cloud Application Experience

Offers Flexible Engine Subscribers Maximum Application Resiliency and Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering a secure, always-on application experience [AX], Kemp Technologies today announced the availability of the award-winning Kemp LoadMaster load balancer as a supported solution for Orange Business Services' open secure public cloud platform. Kemp offers Flexible Engine subscribers a solution to ensure maximum security, performance and resilience for their cloud-hosted applications.

Kemp load balancers secure and optimize AX with intelligent traffic steering, authentication and inline web application attack mitigation, and are trusted with more than 100,000 deployments worldwide.

With the availability of Kemp LoadMaster in the Flexible Engine public cloud, Orange Business Services's customers worldwide benefit from:

Application Server Resilience: Kemp LoadMaster constantly checks the health of application servers and will transparently redirect user traffic in the event of a server outage

"Load balancing is core to any successful application deployment across public and multi-cloud environments and we are delighted to support Orange Business Services's customers using Flexible Engine, one of the leading public cloud platforms," said Peter Melerud, chief strategy officer for Kemp Technologies.

Kemp's Chief Marketing Officer Tony Thompson added, "Pairing Kemp with Orange Business Services helps customers run their business from the cloud with application resilience, security and performance that is backed by world-class multi-cloud load balancing infrastructure and industry-leading customer support. It's a perfect match."

About Kemp Technologies

Kemp powers the secure, always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers demand. Kemp's load balancing, network performance monitoring, and network detection and response solutions deliver maximum value through simplified deployments, flexible licensing, and top-rated technical support. Kemp is the world's most-popular application experience solution with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.

