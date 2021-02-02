Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent for an affiliate partnership for the Company's regulated wagering platform. Fandom's peer-to-peer wagering platform is being built upon proprietary data feeds from leading Esports game publishers.

Fandom has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Gamerwager Ltd. ("Gamerwager"), a private company operating a UK licensed, dedicated head-to-head video game betting platform for the pursuit of an affiliate partnership agreement. Under the proposed terms of the affiliate agreement, Fandom and Gamerwager will offer each other services under the umbrellas of their respective licensing regimes. Fandom will promote the Gamerwager platform under its Curacao Internet Gaming License and Gamerwager will offer the Fandom platform under its UK Gambling License.

Fandom and Gamerwager are consulting towards implementation of go to market and technical integration strategies. Fandom will issue updates on the rollout of integrations of both products. Gamerwager is available to Esports fans in the UK today who are looking to wager on head to head game competition. Gamerwager is available in UK Android and iOS Appstores or at www.gamerwager.com. All current subscribers on the Gamerwager platform will have early access to the Fandom wagering platform. All players and partner clients of Fandom will have access to the Gamerwager platform through unique marketing initiatives.

"Our goal in providing a world-class engaging eco-system for all ages fan engagement and Esports wagering is further complemented by adding the head to head direct wagering to our P2P and partner fantasy platforms. Our mission to realize diversified revenue streams across multiple complementary user bases continues to evolve and scale our regulatory compliance foot print with minimal costs. We strive to continue developing our partnerships, platforms and value creation initiatives for stakeholders and shareholders," states David Vinokurov, Fandom CEO and President. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank John Armstrong, our resident Esports and Wagering expert from our Advisory Board for facilitating this opportunity for Fandom. His introductions and guidance have been invaluable as we grow and expand our business."

For additional Information:



David Vinokurov

CEO, President

Fandom Sports Media Corp.

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

