The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market by End-user, Size of the Lawns, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The robotic lawn mower market is poised to grow by USD 436.16 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the robotic lawn mower market provides a holistic update, market size and Governments across the world are focusing on the development of smart cities for sustainable development through optimization and real-time data analysis. With the rising development of smart cities, which is one of the critical robotic lawn mower market trends, the demand for effective gardening equipment, including robotic lawn mowers, will also grow. Robotic lawn mowers are battery-powered and emission-free, which help in reducing the overall energy consumption and in adherence to the energy-efficient and pollution standards of smart cities. Market vendors are increasingly focusing on technological developments and enhancing the capabilities of their products to cater to the changing requirements of end-users.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect Impact on the Industrials industry. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth.

Over 48% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Sweden and Germany are the key markets for robotic lawn mowers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), size of the lawns (small-sized lawns, medium-sized lawns, and large-sized lawns), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Market vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their product offerings in the residential segment. They are also offering low-noise and zero-emission tools to cater to the rising demand for quieter gardening equipment. Such factors, coupled with the campaigns against noise-generating garden equipment are expected to fuel the demand for robotic lawn mowers from the residential segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the commercial segment.

AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG, Deere Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Toro Co., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa. are among the leading companies in the robotic lawn mower market.

The robotic lawn mower market is currently fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decrease during the forecast period. Market vendors are focusing on strategic alliances and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge and sustain their position in the robotic lawn mower market.

