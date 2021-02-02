

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB79.43 billion, or RMB28.85 per share. This compares with RMB52.31 billion, or RMB19.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB59.21 billion or RMB22.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.9% to RMB221.08 billion from RMB161.46 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB59.21 Bln. vs. RMB46.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB22.03 vs. RMB18.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB221.08 Bln vs. RMB161.46 Bln last year.



