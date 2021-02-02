

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) said it expects first quarter constant-currency sales growth in the range of 7% to 10%. The company projects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60.



Waters Corp. expects full-year 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 5% to 8%. The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $9.32 to $9.57.



Fourth quarter sales were $787 million, a 10% increase as reported, from prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $3.65 from $3.20.



The Board of Directors of Waters Corp. has approved an extension of the previously announced share repurchase program through January 21, 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

