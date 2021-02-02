Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Breaking News für Modern Meat: Rallyeauslöser? Deal mit Telekomriesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
02.02.21
13:33 Uhr
27,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,20027,40013:40
27,20027,40013:34
Dow Jones News
02.02.2021 | 13:37
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 16

DJ NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 16 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 16 
02-Feb-2021 / 15:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 16 
Moscow, 2 February, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRS financial results for FY2020 and will host a conference call and 
webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/14h00/9h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on February 16. Conference call will be 
held in English and Russian, webcast - in English. 
Webcast will be available through the link. 
Conference call ID: 
English (main line) - 5262096 
Russian (interpreter) - 2095638 
Conference call's numbers: 
Russia   +7 495 646 9190 
UK  +44 (0)330 336 9411 
USA  +1 323 794 2590 
Toll Free: 
Russia   8 10 800 2867 5011 
UK  0 800 279 7204 
USA  888 220 8474 
Financial statements and presentation will be available on the Company's website two hours before the conference call 
and webcast started. 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  92748 
EQS News ID:   1165156 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.