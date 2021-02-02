

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hong Thai Foods Corp. is recalling certain Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana citing the possible presence of undeclared milk allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The affected product comes in a 220 grams/7.76 ounce, rigid clear plastic package marked with Best Before date of 29/01/2022, and UPC code of 9555719731598.



The recalled Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana were distributed nationwide in retail stores.



The Brooklyn, New York-based company initiated the recall after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in these packages which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.



Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or allergic reactions to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents involving undeclared allergens, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. in late January recalled Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit for undeclared allergens- fish and egg.



In January itself, Maine Grains Inc. called back 2,000 pounds of Organic Yellow Peas sold between 10.17.2019 and 11.1.2020 for undeclared soybeans, and Door County Coffee & Tea Co. recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups for undeclared milk and soy.



