

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $56.3 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $10.1 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.9 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.06 billion from $0.97 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.9 Mln. vs. $62.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.



