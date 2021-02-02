

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.43 billion, or $4.13 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $3.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $14.29 billion from $13.52 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.13 vs. $3.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.6 -Revenue (Q4): $14.29 Bln vs. $13.52 Bln last year.



