Legal Search Boutique Adds 7 to Transatlantic Team, Posts 95% YoY Revenue Growth and 50% Increase in Headcount

Macrae, Inc., a premier transatlantic legal search firm specializing in placing partners at the world's leading law firms, has welcomed seven new team members across London, New York, Washington, D.C., and Northern California, including three prominent recruiters. The firm's continued expansion reflects its multi-year plan to deepen its global footprint to meet the growing demand from law firms requiring sophisticated partner-level search expertise and high-performing attorneys seeking expert guidance in making their next move.

The group of new recruiters is comprised of Partner Erica Bernstein in New York, Managing Director Suzy O'Keefe in London, and Managing Director Sarah Morris in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their addition brings the number of recruiters at the firm to 15.

"The demand for our services grew exceptionally strongly in 2020 and continues to accelerate heading into 2021. We are therefore delighted to be welcoming Erica, Sarah and Suzy to our global team. They each have a track record of placing partners at the very highest level and we're confident they make substantial contributions in their own markets and across the firm," said Joe Macrae, Founder Chairman. "Our growth has been intentional every step of the way. Our aim isn't merely to bring on the most talented professionals in the industry, but to ensure that every individual who joins Macrae, in any role, is eager to embrace and contribute to the highly collaborative, agile and knowledge-driven ethos that defines us."

Prior to joining Macrae, Bernstein led the Erica Michele Group, a boutique recruiting firm she founded in New York that specialized in elite partner placements on the East Coast. She'd previously served as Global Managing Director at another boutique firm and as a recruiter at Alan Roberts Associates, which she joined immediately after earning her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School. O'Keefe joins Macrae from Major, Lindsey Africa, where as a Managing Director she specialized in placing candidates at law firms in London, Europe and the Middle East. A former corporate lawyer, she earned her law degree from The University of Law in Surrey. Morris comes to Macrae from Lateral Link, where as a Principal she led the Bay Area office and oversaw projects throughout California. She holds a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and practiced corporate law at Skadden Arps prior to making the transition to recruiting.

In addition to growing its recruiter ranks, Macrae recently brought on Nancy Rogers as Director of Internal Recruiting, whose extensive experience includes a 14-year tenure developing and overseeing internal recruiting at Major, Lindsey Africa. Three new Knowledge Managers have also joined in recent weeks, including Darleen Eiermann in New York, Sophia de Guzman in Washington, D.C. and Ryan Bordon in Palo Alto. The Knowledge Managers support recruiters while also contributing to and managing Macrae's comprehensive collective intelligence platform, a vital resource that is continually updated in real-time to give all recruiters unparalleled insight into the developments, trends and law firm activity driving the world's key legal markets.

Macrae's current team of 29 represents year-over-year growth of 50%. In 2020 the firm grew its revenue by 95%, outpacing even its pre-Covid goals. While most U.S. and global law firms slowed their hiring across the board early in the pandemic, by mid-year many in the top tier began to aggressively re-engage in the high-level lateral market to strategically bolster practice areas targeted for high growth and resume plans for new office openings in strategic locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Macrae experienced increased demand for its services, completing dozens of high-profile placements that included a considerable number of the "15 Lateral Moves that Defined Big Law in 2020," as described by Bloomberg Law.

About Macrae

Macrae is a transatlantic legal search and placement firm with offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Palo Alto. Macrae works with the most successful and innovative law firms in the United States and Europe to bring on top lateral partners and open new offices. Its expertise also includes representing elite partners seeking to make strategic moves and senior government attorneys transitioning to private practice. Macrae was founded in 2001 by Joe Macrae, and prior to its 2020 rebrand was known as Mlegal. To learn more about the firm, please visit Macrae.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005456/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Gard

Zumado Public Relations

lgard@zumado.com

(510) 246-1366