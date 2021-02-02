Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 January to 29 January 2021.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
25/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
93,9351
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
26/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
94,0710
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
27/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
92,3835
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
28/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
92,2974
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
29/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
91,8127
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
92,8999
