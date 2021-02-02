Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 January to 29 January 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 93,9351 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 94,0710 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 92,3835 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 92,2974 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 91,8127 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 92,8999

